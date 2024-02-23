DATE: Friday, February 23, 2024

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami suffered its first loss of the season, falling to UCF 4-3 on Wednesday.

Infielder Black Cyr missed the mid-weel tilt with a personal matter.

Miami (3-1, 0-0 ACC) boasts a 5-0 series lead over the Long Island Sharks (0-3, 0-0 NEC), highlighted by the program's largest winning margin — a 33-0 victory — in its most recent meeting on March 5, 2000.

Miami will start its schedule with 19 of its first 20 games at Mark Light Field. UM's first road contest comes on March 12.





Poll News

Miami and Long Island remain outside of the top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has a total of six teams ranked in the poll, including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other team in the top ten.

Duke (12th), NC State (13th), Virginia (14th), and North Carolina (15th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25. Florida started the season ranked second and dropped two spots to fourth after losing to St. Johns in its opener.

The Gators, Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notes from the weekend series against NJIT

Offensively, freshman Daniel Cuvet and sophomore Jason Torres led the charge, finishing a combined 16-for-26 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

On the mound, junior southpaws Rafe Schlesinger and Herick Hernandez dominated, as Schlesinger recorded a co-career-high nine strikeouts over five frames in his first career start, while Hernandez struck out ten batters across six no-hit innings in his Hurricane debut.

With the sweep, Miami has won 18 straight opening weekend series, dating back to 2008.