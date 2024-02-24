Miami (4-1, 0-0 ACC) boasts a 6-0 series lead over the Long Island Sharks (0-4, 0-0 NEC), highlighted by the program's largest winning margin — a 33-0 victory — in its most recent meeting on March 5, 2000.

Miami will start its schedule with 19 of its first 20 games at Mark Light Field. UM's first road contest comes on March 12.





Poll News

Miami and Long Island remain outside of the top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has a total of six teams ranked in the poll, including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other team in the top ten.

Duke (12th), NC State (13th), Virginia (14th), and North Carolina (15th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25. Florida started the season ranked second and dropped two spots to fourth after losing to St. Johns in its opener.

The Gators, Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notes from the weekend series against NJIT

Offensively, freshman Daniel Cuvet and sophomore Jason Torres led the charge, finishing a combined 16-for-26 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

On the mound, junior southpaws Rafe Schlesinger and Herick Hernandez dominated, as Schlesinger recorded a co-career-high nine strikeouts over five frames in his first career start, while Hernandez struck out ten batters across six no-hit innings in his Hurricane debut.

With the sweep, Miami has won 18 straight opening weekend series, dating back to 2008.





The Opponent

LIU dropped a three-game series to FIU last weekend. The Sharks fell 6-4 in game one to open its season.

Jack Power opened the season's scoring with a second-inning solo homer, which he tucked inside the right-field foul pole. LIU then got RBI singles from JC Navarro and Jake Mastillo in a three-run third to build a 4-0 lead.

Opening Day starter Garrett Yawn took a scoreless effort into the fifth inning when he surrendered a one-out RBI double and handed the ball over to Jack VanDoran with a 4-1 lead and two runners in scoring position.VanDoran allowed both inherited runners to score but maintained a one-run lead with a strikeout that loaded the bases.

FIU pulled even in the sixth and broke the tie with a two-run seventh. LIU relievers issued three bases-loaded walks. Yawn had benefited from a pair of first-inning catches from center fielder Max Sampson on the track. Yawn then stranded the bases loaded in the fourth by coaxing an inning-ending comebacker from Brendan Roney to keep FIU scoreless.

Aussie Benjamin Fierenzi made his LIU debut as the starter at shortstop. UConn transfer Noah Sorensen pinch-hit in the eighth and remained in the game at second base in his collegiate debut.









Starting Pitchers (Game 2)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (1-0), 1.80 ERA) will make his second start of his career Saturday. Schlesinger recorded a co-career-high nine strikeouts across five frames in his first career start against NJIT last Saturday. The junior makes his 26th appearance as a Hurricane.

Long Island: RHP Dominic Pieto (0-1), 45.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season. In his last outing against FIU, the redshirt junior allowed ten runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking three.





