The Miami Hurricanes (7-5, 0-0 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Virginia Cavaliers (12-1, 0-0 ACC), 37-32, including an 18-13 advantage in Coral Gables.

In 2022 — the last meeting between the two sides at Mark Light Field — Miami swept then-No. 3 Virginia, taking all three games from a top-three team for the first time in a decade. The Hurricanes outscored the Cavaliers, 26-11, across the weekend set.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has six teams ranked in the poll, including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other conference team in the top ten.

Duke (12th), Virginia (13th), NC State (14th), and North Carolina (16th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25.

Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

As of March 7, the Hurricanes are tied for sixth nationally with 28 home runs, trailing only USC Upstate (31), Notre Dame (32), Tennessee (33), Georgia (35) and Duke (35). • Miami has circled the bases in 11 of its 12 contests, highlighted by an eight-homer barrage against LIU on Feb. 25.

In the 22-5 victory vs. the Sharks, the Hurricanes hammered four blasts in the third inning, matching the school record for the most homers in a single frame.

Meanwhile, the eight home runs were one shy of the school's single-game record set on April 2, 1979.

Miami is on pace for 126 home runs during the regular season, which would put it second in the program record books. • Ten different Hurricanes have left the yard, with sophomore Jason Torres blasing a team-leading seven round-trippers.

With Miami losing more than half of its starting position players from a year ago, Jason Torres has taken the next step to fill the void.

As of Mar. 7, Torres is tied for sixth in home runs (7) nationally. Among all Power 5 batters, Torres is seventh in hits (23), eighth in slugging percentage (.960), eighth in OPS (1.469), and tied for 10th in RBI (19).

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder has reached base safely in all 12 games, homering in four of the last six contests.

In only 14 additional at-bats, Torres has more than doubled his home run total after launching three blasts last season. As a freshman, batted .472 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 18 games.

According to D1Baseball, the Hialeah, Fla., native was ranked the 38th-best first baseman in the country.

Freshman Daniel Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of March 7, Cuvet boasts the country's ninth-best batting average (.522). Among all Power 5 hitters, the 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman ranks second in on-base percentage (.607) and OPS (1.651) while sitting third in average, fourth in slugging (1.043), tied for fourth in hits (24), and tied for seventh in home runs (6)

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has started his career on a 12-game on-base streak, totaling five multi-RBI performances and a team-best seven multi-hit efforts. • Perfect Game tabbed Cuvet as the 17th-best freshman in the country before the season.





The Opponent

Virginia comes into the weekend with 12 wins, the most of any team in the ACC. The 12 wins are tied for the sixth-most in the country, and UVA is one of 10 teams nationally with 12 or more wins.

Virginia has recorded 12 or 13 wins in its first 13 games nine times in 21 seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor. The Cavaliers went 13-0 in 2021 and 13-0 in 2022.

O’Connor won his 850th game on Tuesday, a 6-3 win over Penn State. After Wednesday’s victory over George Washington, he has 851 wins, making him one of eight coaches in ACC history with 850 wins as a member of the league.

Virginia enters ACC play as the country's No. 4 hitting team, with a team batting average of .363. Its 172 hits are second to only Nicholls's (181) for the most in Division I baseball.

The Cavaliers are averaging 10.8 runs per game, the ninth most in the nation.

UVA has faced a deficit in eight of the 13 games this season and has recorded two walk-off victories. The largest come-from-behind win came against then-No. 18 Iowa on Feb. 24 in Jacksonville, Fla., when UVA trailed by six runs.

Virginia is 5-0 this season in games decided by one or two runs. The Cavalier had seven one or two-run victories in all of 2023.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (0-1) (6.62 ERA) is set to make his fourth start of the season. The junior has allowed 14 runs on 18 hits, striking out 19 and walking five.





Virginia: RHP Cullen McKay (1-0) (0.79 ERA) Second year pitcher slides into the weekend rotation and will get the start on Friday night against the Hurricanes. He’s allowed one run over 10.1 innings in two-midweek starts and fanned 11 batters. He was credited with his first career victory on Feb. 28 against VMI when he delivered UVA’s first quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 1 ER).





Statistics reflect up to March 7, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and Virginia Athletics contributed to this report

