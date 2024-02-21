DATE: Saturday, February 21, 2024

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 5:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

UCF: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami completed a sweep of NJIT last weekend with back-to-back wins in a doubleheader to open its 2024 season. Miami outscored NJIT 43-9 during the three-game sweep.

UM's 43 runs were the second-most scored across its first three games, trailing only the 1988 Hurricanes (50). During Saturday's doubleheader against NJIT, Miami mounted 35 runs, the most scored in a single day in school history.

After opening its 80th season in program history and inaugural campaign under the direction of J.D. Arteaga, Miami (3-0) will host UCF (1-0) for its first midweek in 2024. Miami faces the in-state Knights for its lone meeting in 2024 and the first of 12-midweek tilts this season.

The Canes lead the all-time series over the Knights, 24-9. Miami topped UCF, 7-3, in its most recent meeting a year ago.

Last season, UM finished 10-3 in midweek matchups, including an 8-1 ledger at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Miami will start its schedule with 19 of its first 20 games at Mark Light Field. UM's first road contest comes on March 12.





Poll News

Miami and UCF remain outside of the top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has a total of six teams ranked in the poll, including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other team in the top ten.

Duke (12th), NC State (13th), Virginia (14th), and North Carolina (15th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25. Florida started the season ranked second and dropped two spots to fourth after losing to St. Johns in its opener.

The Gators, Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notes from the series against NJIT

Offensively, freshman Daniel Cuvet and sophomore Jason Torres led the charge, finishing a combined 16-for-26 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

On the mound, junior southpaws Rafe Schlesinger and Herick Hernandez dominated, as Schlesinger recorded a co-career-high nine strikeouts over five frames in his first career start, while Hernandez struck out ten batters across six no-hit innings in his Hurricane debut.

With the sweep, Miami has won 18 straight opening weekend series, dating back to 2008.