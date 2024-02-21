Live Updates and Preview: Miami Vs. UCF
DATE: Saturday, February 21, 2024
WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL
TIME/TV: 5:00 PM EST/ACCNX
LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM
Miami completed a sweep of NJIT last weekend with back-to-back wins in a doubleheader to open its 2024 season. Miami outscored NJIT 43-9 during the three-game sweep.
UM's 43 runs were the second-most scored across its first three games, trailing only the 1988 Hurricanes (50). During Saturday's doubleheader against NJIT, Miami mounted 35 runs, the most scored in a single day in school history.
After opening its 80th season in program history and inaugural campaign under the direction of J.D. Arteaga, Miami (3-0) will host UCF (1-0) for its first midweek in 2024. Miami faces the in-state Knights for its lone meeting in 2024 and the first of 12-midweek tilts this season.
The Canes lead the all-time series over the Knights, 24-9. Miami topped UCF, 7-3, in its most recent meeting a year ago.
Last season, UM finished 10-3 in midweek matchups, including an 8-1 ledger at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
Miami will start its schedule with 19 of its first 20 games at Mark Light Field. UM's first road contest comes on March 12.
Poll News
Miami and UCF remain outside of the top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.
The ACC has a total of six teams ranked in the poll, including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other team in the top ten.
Duke (12th), NC State (13th), Virginia (14th), and North Carolina (15th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25. Florida started the season ranked second and dropped two spots to fourth after losing to St. Johns in its opener.
The Gators, Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.
Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.
Notes from the series against NJIT
Offensively, freshman Daniel Cuvet and sophomore Jason Torres led the charge, finishing a combined 16-for-26 with four home runs and 15 RBI.
On the mound, junior southpaws Rafe Schlesinger and Herick Hernandez dominated, as Schlesinger recorded a co-career-high nine strikeouts over five frames in his first career start, while Hernandez struck out ten batters across six no-hit innings in his Hurricane debut.
With the sweep, Miami has won 18 straight opening weekend series, dating back to 2008.
The Opponent
UCF defeated Bryant 12-11 on opening night last Friday. The remaining games of the series were canceled due to inclement weather. New UCF head coach Rich Wallace picked up his first career win.
Senior transfer Jack Zyska went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, while Andrew Sundean added a 2-for-5 performance with three runs batted in. Andrew Brait, Danny Neri, and Mikey Kluska also recorded multiple hits on the evening for the Knights (1-0), as the team tallied 15 hits.
Starting Pitchers
Miami: RHP Ben Chestnutt will make his 26th appearance in a Miami uniform. The fifth-year senior posted a 7-0 mark with a 5.71 ERA, including five starts, in his first year at The U in 2023. In 63 innings pitched, Chestnutt has allowed 71 hits, striking out 53 and walking 32.
UCF: RHP Cade Boxrucker makes his 43rd appearance and 11th start for the Knights. The senior pitched three seasons at Cambell, posting a 6-3 record with a 6.56 ERA. In 93.1 innings pitched, Boxrucker has allowed 96 hits, struck out 110 and walked 72.
