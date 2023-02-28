DATE: Friday, February 28, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Boca Raton, FL

TIME/TV: 6:30 pm EST/Conference USA

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (7-1) is currently riding a six-game winning streak and will look to continue that momentum at Florida Atlantic University Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes dropped one spot in the USA Today poll and are one of eight ACC schools ranked this week. Miami is winning games with power hitting 17 home runs in just six games.

Junior Zach Levenson leads the Hurricanes in batting average (.538), hits (14), and home runs (3).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.455, third in hits (10), and tied for the lead in homers (3).

Junior Yohandy Morales is third in batting average (.400), second in hits (10), and also has three home runs.

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.391), fourth in hits, and is tied for second in home runs (2).

(Minimum 15 At bats)

FAU (6-1) will be looking to get its first win of the season. The Owls are winners of their last two games, winning a three-game series against USF.

Miami swept the season series last season 3-0.

Starting Pitchers

FAU: LHP Evan Waterbor (1-0, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start of the season. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits and one run with five strikeouts in his first start - a 13-3 win over UCF.

Miami: RHP Ben Chestnutt (1-0, 2.45 ERA) is making his second start of the season. In his first outing, he pitched five innings and allowed two hits and one run in a win over Indiana State.

Follow along with live tweets from the game