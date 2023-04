Miami (23-13, 10-8 ACC) powered its way to another victory with a 12-6 mashing of Bethune Tuesday night at Mark Light Stadium.

The Hurricanes hit four home runs and added a triple and two doubles to help drive home runs.

Under fifth-year head coach Gino DiMare, Miami is 36-10 in midweek tilts.

The Hurricanes are now up to 73 homers and 252 RBIs on the season.

The Hurricanes jumped back into the rankings at no. 17 in the nation after winning their first road conference series of the year against UNC.

Wednesday the Hurricanes face FAU, for the third time this season. The Owls will be looking to bounce back from a weekend sweep at the hands of Dallas Baptist.

The Owls are 4-0 at home in midweek games, including two victories over ranked opponents, with one being Miami.

The Owls won the first matchup back on February 28 by a 6-5 final in Boca. Nolan Schanuel homered twice and drove in four runs. Mitchell Hartigan delivered the go-ahead hit in the seventh inning.

In game two on March 22 in Coral Gables, the Owls hit three first-inning home runs to take a 4-0 lead. Miami countered with seven runs in the third inning, including two three-run homers, en route to a 10-5 final to even the season series.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.338), leads the team in hits (45), tied for third in home runs (6), and second in RBIs (30).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.333), second in hits (43), second in home runs (7), and fifth in RBIs (21).

Kayfus also leads the team in on-base percentage (.456).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.311), is fifth in hits (26), tied for the lead in homers (9), and leads the team in RBIs (34).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth on the team in batting average (.301), fourth in hits (37), tied for third in home runs (6), and third in RBIs (28).

Junior Zach Levenson leads the team in batting average (.340), is third in hits (33), tied for third in home runs (6), and is third in RBIs (24).

Carlos Perez is tied for the lead in home runs (9).

(Minimum 80 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of April 15, 2023)





The Opponent

Schanuel has reached base at least once in 32 straight games. He leads the Owls in every offensive category. In two games against Miami this season, Schanuel is 6-for-8 with three home runs, five RBI, and four runs scored.

Tyler Murphy allowed just two hits and no runs in six innings across two appearances last week. He earned his first collegiate win with four scoreless frames in relief last Tuesday against FGCU.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ronaldo Galllo (0-3, 10.8 ERA) makes his 15th appearance of the season. In 15 innings pitched the junior has allowed 18 runs on 27 hits, striking out 21 and walking seven. In his last outing against FAU this season, he allowed two runs on two hits including a home run.

FAU: RHP Danny Trehey (0-0 23.14 ERA) makes his fourth appearance of the season. In 2.1 innings pitched, the junior has given up 6 runs on five hits, striking out three and walking four.





Miami Athletics and North Carolina Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game