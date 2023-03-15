DATE: Tuesday, March 15, 2023

WHERE: FIU Baseball Stadium, Miami, FL

TIME/TV: 6:30 pm EST/Conference USA

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (10-6) returns to the diamond after a disappointing 14-4 loss to NC State on Sunday.

The Hurricanes remain unranked in both the D-1 Baseball and USA Today polls for the second straight week. Miami lost at home to Jacksonville mid-week last week but bounced back with a 2-1 series win over no. 19 NC State over the weekend.





Team Leaders

Freshman Blake Cyr leads the team in batting average (.391), is third in hits (18), is tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (22).

Junior Yohandy Morales is second in batting average (.383), first in hits (23), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (20).

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.358), third in hits (19), third in home runs (3), and fourth in RBIs (10).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.314), fourth in hits, and is third in home runs, and third in RBIs.

Ian Farrow is also tied for the lead in home runs (5).

Carlos Perez is second in home runs (4)

(Minimum 35 At bats)





The Opponent

FIU: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

FIU (11-6) will be looking to build from a series sweep of Marist last weekend. The Panthers are on an 8-game winning streak and have outscored its opponents 83-62 during that span.

The Panthers have scored at least five runs in ten games this season.

Miami leads the all-time series 99-29.





Starting Pitchers

FIU: RHP Angel Tiburcio (2-1, 3.00 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season. In 15 innings Tiburcio has allowed six runs on 11 hits, struck out 11 and walked four.

Miami: RHP Ronaldo Gallo (0-2, 17.05) makes his first start of the season and first as a Hurricane after starting 13 games at FGCU. Gallo has appeared in eight games this season and has allowed 12 runs on 15 hits.

Follow along with live tweets from the game