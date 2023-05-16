No. 11 Miami (34-17, 16-11 ACC) traveled to Pittsburgh last weekend and was able to return home with a 2-1 series win.

FIU (20-31, 7-20 ACC) has lost four of its last seven games including a 10-0 shutout to Miami on May 10th. The win was the third for the Hurricanes over the Panthers on the year, clinching a season series win.

The Panthers won its last series against Charlotte by a combined score of 19-16 winning two out of three.

Miami remains ranked at No. 11 for the third consecutive week. The Hurricanes are one of six ACC teams (No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 7 Clemson, No. 16 Duke, No. 21 Virginia, and No. 22 Boston College) ranked in the top 25 this week.

The Hurricanes are now up to 96 home runs on the year, good for 11th nationally.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.402), leads the team in hits (76), is tied for second in home runs (12), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (52).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.471)

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.335), second in hits (63), third in home runs (11), and fourth in RBIs (32).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.311), is fifth in hits (50), leads the team in home runs (13), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (52).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.302), third in hits (57), tied for fourth in home runs (10), and third in RBIs (36).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fifth on the team in batting average (.298), fourth in hits (56), tied for fourth in home runs (10), and second in RBIs (43).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (12).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of May 14, 2023)





The Opponent

FIU currently boasts three starters hitting above .300 after 51 games.

Junior Ryne Guida has been the Panthers' most consistent hitter in 2023. His .362 average, 45 RBI, and 72 hits are all team highs.

Alec Sanchez has been on an absolute tear to close out the regular season. He is currently on a 33-game on-base streak. He is hitting .340 and leads the team in home runs with 12 and walks with 25.

FIU leadoff man Mike Rosario is third in average at .332. He leads the team in runs and steals at 50 and 20, respectively.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ben Chestnutt (7-0, 4.97 ERA) makes his 22nd appearance of the season. In 54.1 innings, the junior has allowed 32 runs on 54 hits, striking out 46 and walking 27.

FIU: TBA





Miami Athletics and FIU Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

