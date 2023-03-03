DATE: Friday, March 3, 2023

WHERE: Condron Family Ball Park, Gainesville, FL

TIME/TV: 6:30 pm EST/SEC Network Plus

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (7-2) had its six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night after a 6-5 loss to Florida Atlantic University.

The Hurricanes dropped one spot (19th) in the USA Today poll and are one of eight ACC schools ranked this week. Miami is winning games with power hitting 24 home runs in nine games.

Junior Zach Levenson leads the Hurricanes in batting average (.500), tied for the lead in hits (14), and is second in home runs (3).

Junior Yohandy Morales is third in batting average (.424), tied for the lead in hits (14), and leads in home runs (4).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.440), second in hits (10), and tied for second in homers (3).

(Minimum 15 At bats)

Florida (8-2) ranked 6th in the nation, lost to Jacksonville on Wednesday 10-8 ending a four-game winning streak.

The Gators won the season series last season 2-1 in Gainesville. Florida is also winning with power as they have 25 home runs on the year.

This is the first of a three-game series.

Miami leads all-time series 133-130-1

Starting Pitchers

Florida: RHP Brandon Sproat (2-0, 5.06 ERA) makes his third start of the season. He pitched five innings and allowed four hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and two walks in his last start against Cincinnati.

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (1-1, 11.57) is also making his third start of the season. In his last outing against Dartmouth he finished with nine strikeouts in five innings as he allowed five hits, four runs, and two walks.

