DATE: Saturday, March 4, 2023

WHERE: Condron Family Ball Park, Gainesville, FL

TIME/TV: 2:00 pm EST/SEC Network Plus

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (7-3) has now lost two straight games and is looking to bounce back from a crushing 10-4 loss to Florida in game one of a three-game series.

The Hurricanes dropped one spot (19th) in the USA Today poll and are one of eight ACC schools ranked this week. Miami is winning games with power hitting 25 home runs in ten games.

Junior Yohandy Morales leads in batting average (.444), leads in hits (16), leads in RBIs (15), and leads in home runs (5).

Junior Zach Levenson is second in batting average (.438), second in hits (14), third in RBIs (8), and is tied for second in home runs (3). Levenson leads the team on on-base percentage (.561).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.379), third in hits (11), second in RBIs (13), and tied for second in homers (3).

(Minimum 15 At bats)

Florida (9-2) ranked 6th in the nation is looking to build off its series-opening win over the Hurricanes.

The Gators won the season series last season 2-1 in Gainesville. Florida is also winning with power as they have 29 home runs on the year.

This is the second of a three-game series.

Miami leads the all-time series 133-131-1

Starting Pitchers

Florida: RHP Hurston Waldrep (2-0, 3.27 ERA) makes his third start of the season. He pitched six innings and allowed four hits and two runs with thirteen strikeouts and three walks in his last start against Cincinnati.

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (2-0, 0.66 ERA) is making his third start of the season. In the 6-0 win against Dartmouth, he pitched 7 shutout innings giving up four hits, and striking out six with zero walks.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

