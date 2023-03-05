Miami (8-3) scored 13 unanswered runs to blow out Florida Saturday night 14-6 and evened the series at a game apiece.

The Hurricanes dropped one spot (19th) in the USA Today poll and are one of eight ACC schools ranked this week. Miami is winning games with power hitting 29 home runs in eleven games.

Junior Yohandy Morales leads in batting average (.439), leads in hits (18), is second in RBIs (17), and is tied for the lead in home runs (5).

Junior Zach Levenson is second in batting average (.432), second in hits (16), fourth in RBIs (8), and third in home runs (3). Levenson leads the team in on-base percentage (.553).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.412), second in hits (14), leads in RBIs (20), and is tied for the lead in homers (5).

Dominic Pitelli is third in RBIs (9).

Carlos Perez in third in home runs (4).

(Minimum 15 At bats)

Florida (9-3) ranked 6th in the nation, is looking to win the series against Miami.

The Gators won the season series last season 2-1 in Gainesville. Florida is also winning with power as they have 29 home runs on the year.

This is the third of a three-game series.

Miami leads the all-time series 134-131-1

Starting Pitchers

Florida: LHP Jac Caglione (1-0, 2.38 ERA) makes his third start of the season. He pitched four and two-thirds innings and allowed two hits and three runs with six strikeouts and four walks in his last start against Cincinnati.

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-0, 3.18 ERA) is making his third start of the season. In the 20-2 win against Dartmouth, he pitched six innings of two-run baseball giving up three hits and striking out seven.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game