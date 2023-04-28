Miami (27-15, 13-9 ACC) edged Louisville 6-5 in game one of the three-game series.

No. 21 Louisville (27-14, 8-11 ACC) pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout in a 7-0 win at No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday night. The Cardinals combined for Louisville's third shutout of the season.

The Hurricanes are now up to 82 home runs on the year tied for 8th nationally.

Miami moved up one spot in the D-1 baseball rankings at no. 16 in the nation this week.

Louisville and Miami have met 17 times previously with Miami now with a 9-8 edge. The Hurricanes have won five of the last six, including a three-game sweep in Louisville in the final series of the 2021 regular season.

The Cardinals rank top 20 nationally in earned run average (3.97) and hits allowed per nine innings (7.57).





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.363), leads the team in hits (57), tied for second in home runs (10), and leads the team in RBIs (38).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.318), second in hits (48), third in home runs (9), and fifth in RBIs (24).

Kayfus leads the team in on-base percentage (.438)

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.305), is fifth in hits (39), leads the team in home runs (12), and is second in RBIs (41).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.298), third in hits (45), tied for third in home runs (9), and third in RBIs (31).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (10).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of April 25, 2023)





The Opponent

Jack Payton recorded his first multi-homer game at Cincinnati, homering in each of the first two innings, and currently leads the Cards with 16 multi-hit games including six with three hits.

JT Benson has been excellent in 2023, hitting .315 with 14 extra-base hits and 25 RBI. Benson has also been good on the bases, swiping 11 bags in 13 tries.

Ryan McCoy was 6-for-12 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the series at Duke, including a multi-homer game in the series opener. The first baseman also launched a 480-foot game-tying two-run home run on Saturday, the longest Louisville homer measured on Trackman since it became available in 2019.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-4, 8.93 ERA) makes his 11th appearance of the season. The junior pitched 44.1 innings allowing 45 runs on 50 hits, striking out 53, and walking 28 this season.



Louisville: RHP Ryan Hawks (5-2, 4.37 ERA) makes his 12th appearance of the season. The senior pitched 57.2 innings allowing 30 runs on 54 hits, striking out 64, and walking 15 this season.





Miami Athletics and Louisville Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game