Miami (20-12, 8-7 ACC), is looking to bounce back from a three-game sweep of seventh-ranked Virginia with another three-game road series against 13th-ranked North Carolina.

The Tar Heels enter the game with an overall record of 23-10 and 8-5 in the ACC. UNC leads Miami by one game for second place in the ACC's Coastal Division.

Miami was dropped from the D-1 rankings from 20th after the sweep from the Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 2-9 on the road, but eight of those nine losses were to top-10 teams. In addition to getting swept by Virginia, they were also swept by No. 2 Wake Forest and lost two of three at No. 6 Florida.

The Hurricanes lead the ACC with 62 home runs and have recorded 18 multi-homer performances. Miami has eight players with five or more home runs

More than 50 percent of the Hurricanes' runs (120-of-237) this season have come via the home run.

Miami leads the overall series 44-36-1, but the Tar Heels have the advantage in Chapel Hill. UNC has won 20 of 34 games played at Boshamer Stadium and has won three straight series at home over the Hurricanes.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads in batting average (.336), leads in hits (40), is tied for second in home runs (7), and is second in RBIs (29).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second in batting average (.328), is second in hits (38), is tied for second in home runs (7), and is fifth in RBIs (21).

Kayfus also leads the team in on-base percentage (.451).

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.310), third on the team in hits (35), third in home runs (6), and third in RBIs (25).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.309), fourth in hits (34), fourth in home runs (5), and fourth in RBis (24)

Freshman Blake Cyr is fifth in batting average (.302), is tied for fifth in hits (29), tied for second in homers (7), and leads the team in RBIs (30).

Carlos Perez leads in home runs (8).

(Minimum 80 at-bats)





The Opponent

North Carolina posted a 10-6 win over Queens University at home Tuesday night, scoring seven runs in the first inning. It was the 11th time the Tar Heels scored double-digit runs in a game this season.

Patrick Alvarez leads the Tar Heels with a .355 batting average, followed by Jackson Van De Brake, who is hitting .345.

Tomas Frick and Mac Horvath rank one and two on the team in hits, doubles and RBIs. Horvath's 13 home runs are tops on the squad.

(Statistics are as of April 9, 2023)





Probable Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (4-4, 5.19 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season. The sophomore has pitched 43.1 innings this season allowing 28 runs on 51 hits, striking out 52, and walking 12.

North Carolina: RHP Max Carlson (2-1, 6.23 ERA) makes his ninth appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 39 innings allowing 28 runs on 38 hits, striking out 46 and walking 18





