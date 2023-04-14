A suicide squeeze by Dario Gomez put the Hurricanes up in the top of the ninth and Andrew Walters shut down the Tar Heels with a 1-2-3 performance in the bottom of the inning.

The win was Miami's first of the year on the road against an ACC opponent.

The Tar Heels enter game two with an overall record of 23-11 and 8-6 in the ACC. UNC leads Miami by one game for second place in the ACC's Coastal Division.

Miami was dropped from the D-1 rankings from 20th after the sweep from the 7th-ranked Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 3-9 on the road, but eight of those nine losses were to top-10 teams. In addition to getting swept by Virginia, they were also swept by No. 2 Wake Forest and lost two of three at No. 6 Florida.

The Hurricanes lead the ACC with 64 home runs and have recorded 18 multi-homer performances. Miami has eight players with five or more home runs.

Lorenzo Carrier knocked one out of the park to start the scoring for the Hurricanes and Blake Cyr hit the game-tying home run to make it a 4-4 game Thursday night.