Live Updates: Miami At North Carolina Game 2
DATE: Friday, April 14, 2023
WHERE: Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ESPN2
LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM
Miami (21-12, 9-7 ACC), opened the series with a clutch 5-4 series-opening win over North Carolina Thursday night in Chapel Hill.
A suicide squeeze by Dario Gomez put the Hurricanes up in the top of the ninth and Andrew Walters shut down the Tar Heels with a 1-2-3 performance in the bottom of the inning.
The win was Miami's first of the year on the road against an ACC opponent.
The Tar Heels enter game two with an overall record of 23-11 and 8-6 in the ACC. UNC leads Miami by one game for second place in the ACC's Coastal Division.
Miami was dropped from the D-1 rankings from 20th after the sweep from the 7th-ranked Cavaliers.
The Hurricanes are 3-9 on the road, but eight of those nine losses were to top-10 teams. In addition to getting swept by Virginia, they were also swept by No. 2 Wake Forest and lost two of three at No. 6 Florida.
The Hurricanes lead the ACC with 64 home runs and have recorded 18 multi-homer performances. Miami has eight players with five or more home runs.
Lorenzo Carrier knocked one out of the park to start the scoring for the Hurricanes and Blake Cyr hit the game-tying home run to make it a 4-4 game Thursday night.
More than 50 percent of the Hurricanes' runs (122-of-240) this season have come via the home run.
Miami leads the overall series 45-36-1, but the Tar Heels have the advantage in Chapel Hill. UNC has won 20 of 35 games played at Boshamer Stadium.
Miami Team Leaders
Junior Yohandy Morales leads in batting average (.336), leads in hits (40), is tied for second in home runs (7), and is second in RBIs (29).
Junior CJ Kayfus is second in batting average (.328), is second in hits (38), is tied for second in home runs (7), and is fifth in RBIs (21).
Kayfus also leads the team in on-base percentage (.451).
Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.310), third on the team in hits (35), third in home runs (6), and third in RBIs (25).
Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.309), fourth in hits (34), fourth in home runs (5), and fourth in RBis (24)
Freshman Blake Cyr is fifth in batting average (.302), is tied for fifth in hits (29), tied for second in homers (7), and leads the team in RBIs (30).
Carlos Perez leads in home runs (8).
(Minimum 80 at-bats)
The Opponent
North Carolina posted a 10-6 win over Queens University at home Tuesday night, scoring seven runs in the first inning. It was the 11th time the Tar Heels scored double-digit runs in a game this season.
Patrick Alvarez leads the Tar Heels with a .355 batting average, followed by Jackson Van De Brake, who is hitting .345.
Tomas Frick and Mac Horvath rank one and two on the team in hits, doubles, and RBIs. Horvath's 13 home runs are tops on the squad.
(Statistics are as of April 9, 2023)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 8.51) makes his ninth appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 37 innings allowing 36 runs on 37 hits striking out 46 and walking 24.
North Carolina: RHP Connor Bovair (4-1, 3.25 ERA) makes his ninth appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 44.1 innings and allowed 20 runs on 40 hits, striking out 39 and walking 11.
Miami Athletics and North Carolina Athletics contributed to this report
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Follow along with live tweets from the game
