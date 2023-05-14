No. 11 Miami (33-17, 15-11 ACC) dropped game two to Pitt Saturday afternoon, 7-4. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Hurricanes. Miami held on to beat the Panthers in game one.

Pittsburgh (22-26, 10-14 ACC) has lost four of its last six games including a mid-week loss to rival West Virginia 8-9, and a weekend series to Georgia Tech 2-1.

Miami remained ranked at No. 11 for the second consecutive week after sweeping Presbyterian the prior weekend.

The Hurricanes are now up to 91 home runs on the year, good for 12th nationally.

With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.615) in the ACC.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.398), leads the team in hits (70), tied for second in home runs (11), and is second on the team in RBIs (48).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.466)

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.330), second in hits (58), third in home runs (10), and fifth in RBIs (32).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is third on the team in batting average (.306), third in hits (53), fourth in home runs (9), and third in RBIs.

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.305), is fifth in hits (46), leads the team in home runs (13), and leads the team in RBIs (49).

Junior Zach Levenson is fifth in batting average (.297), fourth in hits (52), tied for fourth in home runs (9), and fourth in RBIs (31).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (11).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of May 10, 2023)





The Opponent

Jack Anderson recorded his fourth four-hit game of the season and first since their series opener against Duke on March 31st against West Virginia. With his team-leading 47 walks this year, Anderson is five walks away from breaking Pitt's single-season walks record. The single-season mark was previously held by Steven Shelinski Jr., who worked 51 walks during his 2013 campaign.

Anderson has his name in the top three of several statistical categories for the Panthers this season. He leads the team in batting average (.323), on-base percentage (.478), and walks (47), is second on the team in hits (42), third in RBI (32), and ranks sixth in home runs (5).

With his double in the series-opener against Cal, Sky Duff tied John Shultz (2008-11) for Pitt's career doubles record with 53 doubles. He is now only one double shy of becoming the career doubles benchmark for Pitt baseball. This season, Duff is the team leader in runs scored with 49 and is tied for the team lead in doubles with 14.

Kyle Hess ranks second on the team in batting average (.317), third in slugging percentage (.547), and fifth in hits (44). His four triples lead the team and put him second in all of the ACC.

Noah Martinez reached base safely for the 20th consecutive game in his last outing.

Jack Sokol has struck out at least five batters in six of his starts this season and has fanned at least nine in three of those games, including a season-high 10 in seven innings against Mount St. Mary's in early March. Sokol's 59 strikeouts this season are a team high, with 19 of them being of the looking variety, ranking him ninth in the ACC for strikeouts looking.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ronaldo Gallo (1-3, 9.13 ERA) makes his 20th appearance of the season. In 23.2 Innings, the junior has allowed 24 runs on 34 hits, striking out 30 and walking 11.

Pittsburgh: RHP Kyle Mosley (1-5, 7.05 ERA) makes his 13th appearance of the season. In 44.2 Innings, the junior has allowed 42 runs on 66 hits, striking out 35 and walking 26.





Miami Athletics and Pittsburgh Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game