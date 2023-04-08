Miami (20-10, 8-5 ACC), is looking to bounce back from a blowout game one loss to Virginia Friday night.

The No. 20 Hurricanes will play game two with seventh-ranked Cavaliers (26-4, 9-4) Saturday afternoon

The Hurricanes have won 12 of the last 14 meetings and lead the all-time series over the Cavaliers, 37-30.

In 2022, Miami swept then-No. 3 Virginia, taking all three games from a top-three team for the first time in a decade.

Under fifth-year head coach Gino DiMare, Miami has totaled the best conference winning percentage (.627) in the ACC.

As of April 8, the Hurricanes are seventh nationally and lead the ACC in home runs (61).

Miami has circled the bases in 25 of its 30 games, totaling 18 multi-homer performances along the way.

The Canes are 19-6 when launching at least one home run and 16-2 when mounting two-plus jacks.

The Hurricanes are on pace for 113 homers during the regular season, which would rank as the second-most by a Miami team in a single season.

The winner of this weekend’s series will take over sole possession of the first place in the ACC Coastal Division. Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division and Virginia was picked to finish second in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior CJ Kayfus leads the team in batting average (.346), leads in hits (37), is tied for second in home runs (7), and is fifth in RBIs (21).

Kayfus also leads the team in on-base percentage.

Junior Yohandy Morales is second in batting average (.336), second in hits (36), tied for second in home runs (7), and second in RBIs (28).

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.327), third on the team in hits (33), second in home runs (6), and third in RBIs (24).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.322), is tied for fifth in hits (28), tied for second in homers (7), and leads the team in RBIs (30).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fifth in batting average (.290), sixth in hits (27), and is seventh in home runs (4), and sixth in RBIs (15).

Carlos Perez leads in home runs (8).

(Minimum 80 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of April 4, 2023)





The Opponent

Virginia held Liberty scoreless for the first seven innings and held on for a 4-1 victory in Lynchburg on Tuesday. A season-high seven pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters in the contest.

The Cavaliers are averaging 9.3 runs per game, the 12th most in the country and have the fourth-largest scoring margin in college baseball. Virginia has struck out 184 times as a team this season, the fewest of any team in the ACC. UVA has four batters ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in batting average, no other school has two.

Teel leads the ACC with a .440 batting average and has reached base safely in all 29 games this season. He’s 10 hits shy of matching his entire season hit total from a year ago. There are nine players in college baseball to eclipse the 50-hit plateau in 2023. Teel leads the team with 17 multi-hit efforts this season. He has two or more hits in eight of his last 10 games.

Griff O’Ferrall put together the fourth, four-hit game of his career in a 4-for-6 day at the plate against Liberty on Tuesday. Two of his four-hit games have come in 2023. The Cavalier shortstop has reached base safely in 20 straight games.

Ethan O’Donnell had a monster weekend in Blacksburg and has the team’s longest active hit streak (8 games) after a single against Liberty on Tuesday., the longest active streak on the team.

O’Donnell went 7-for-12 with three doubles, a home run, and five RBI in three games against Virginia Tech. Four of his seven home runs have come in conference play.

Since joining the ACC full-time in 2005, the Hurricanes hold a slight, 24-28 edge over ACC regular season action.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (2-3, 8.27 ERA, 32.2 IP, 19 BB, 43 SO)

Virginia: RHP Nick Parker (3-0, 4.32 ERA, 25.0 IP, 10 BB, 34 SO)





Miami Athletics and Virginia Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game