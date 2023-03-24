Miami (15-6, 5-1 ACC) has won seven of its last eight games and is looking to add to its total win total with a victory over No. 2 Wake Forest (12-9, 0-3 Conference USA) Wednesday at home.

FAU defeated Miami 6-5 in Boca Raton earlier in the season.

Since Gino DiMare was elevated to the head coach ahead of the 2019 campaign, Miami is 32-10 (.762) in midweek matchups.

Miami jumped back into the rankings at no. 17 after sweeping then-ranked no. 17 Virginia Tech last weekend. The Hurricanes also jumped back into the rankings in the USA Today poll at the 20th spot.

The Owls remain unranked.





Miami Team Leaders

Freshman Blake Cyr leads the team in batting average (.362), is third in hits (21), tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (25).

Junior Yohandy Morales is second in batting average (.360), tied for the lead in hits (27), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (22).

Junior Zach Levenson is second in batting average (.358), second in hits (24), tied for third in home runs (3), and third in RBIs (15).

Levenson also leads in on-base percentage (.471).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.323), tied for third in hits (21), and is tied for second in home runs (4), and tied for third in RBIs (15).

Juniors Ian Farrow and Carlos Perez are tied for the lead in home runs (5).

CJ Kayfus has come on as of late earning multiple player of the week honors.

(Minimum 35 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 15, 2023)





The Opponent

Nolan Schaunuel powered the Owls to a win with two home runs in the last game against the Hurricanes.

The Owls were swept to open Conference USA against UTSA. After an 8-2 defeat on Friday night, the teams played two seven-inning contests on Sunday. The Roadrunners won both by scores of 7-2 and 5-3.

The Owls will be looking to win consecutive games in the same season against the Canes for the first time since 2018. FAU will also be trying for its first win in Coral Gables since May 18, 2021.

Miami leads the all-time series over the Owls, 68-21, including a 63-19 mark in Coral Gables.





Starting Pitchers

FAU: RHP C.J. Williams (0-1, 6.10 ERA) makes his 8th appearance of the season. He's pitched 10.1 innings allowing eight runs on ten hits striking out seven and walking six.

Miami: RHP Carlos Lequerica (2-0, 3.45 ERA) makes his first start as a Hurricane. The senior made 11 appearances this season allowing six runs on 13 hits. He's struck out 24 batters and walked four.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

