Miami (15-7, 5-2 ACC) has won seven of its last eight games and is looking to add to its total win total with a victory over No. 2 Wake Forest (20-3, 5-2 ACC) Saturday on the road.

Miami was blanked by Wake Forest in game one 11-0.

Miami's surge as of late has bumped them to the top of the ACC standings.

Miami jumped back into the rankings at no. 17 after sweeping then-ranked no. 17 Virginia Tech last weekend. The Hurricanes also jumped back into the rankings in the USA Today poll at the 20th spot.

Wake Forest is one of the elite teams in college baseball, ranking second in the country.

Miami Team Leaders

Junior CJ Kayfus leads the team in batting average (.346), leads in hits (28), and home runs (6), and is third in RBIs (18).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.344), is fourth in hits (22), tied for the lead in homers (6), and leads the team in RBIs (29).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is third in batting average (.338), third in hits (24), and is tied for third in home runs (4), and tied for fifth with Levenson in RBIs (15).

Villegas leads the team in on-base percentage (.490)

Junior Yohandy Morales is fourth in batting average (.333), second in hits (27), second in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (22).

Junior Zach Levenson is fifth in batting average (.329), third on the team in hits (24), third in home runs (4), and tied for fifth in RBIs (15).

Juniors Ian Farrow and Carlos Perez are tied for second in home runs (5).

(Minimum 35 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 24, 2023)





The Opponent

Wake Forest has found success in contests inside The Couch over the last two seasons, posting a 42-8-1 record and outscoring opponents by a mark of 494-170 in home games since last year.

The Deacs have claimed its first two conference series of the season, taking two out of three from Duke and Notre Dame in consecutive weekends.





Miami leads all-time series 38-14





Starting Pitchers

Wake Forest: Sean Sullivan (3-1, 1.75 ERA) is making his fifth start for the Demon Deacons. Sullivan allowed one run on two hits in six innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a win over Notre Dame in his last start.

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (3-2, 5.76) will be making his sixth start of the season. In 25 innings pitched, Ziehl has allowed 17 runs on 32 hits, struck out 35, and walked ten.





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game