Miami (15-8, 5-3 ACC) is looking to avoid the sweep Sunday against No. 2 Wake Forest (21-3, 6-2 ACC).

Miami suffered a 4-1 game-two loss to the Demon Deacons Saturday.

Miami jumped back into the rankings at no. 17 after sweeping then-ranked no. 17 Virginia Tech last weekend. The Hurricanes also jumped back into the rankings in the USA Today poll at the 20th spot.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior CJ Kayfus leads the team in batting average (.346), leads in hits (28), and home runs (6), and is third in RBIs (18).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.344), is fourth in hits (22), tied for the lead in homers (6), and leads the team in RBIs (29).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is third in batting average (.338), third in hits (24), and is tied for third in home runs (4), and tied for fifth with Levenson in RBIs (15).

Villegas leads the team in on-base percentage (.490)

Junior Yohandy Morales is fourth in batting average (.333), second in hits (27), second in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (22).

Junior Zach Levenson is fifth in batting average (.329), third on the team in hits (24), third in home runs (4), and tied for fifth in RBIs (15).

Juniors Ian Farrow and Carlos Perez are tied for second in home runs (5).

(Minimum 35 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 24, 2023)





The Opponent

Wake Forest has found success in contests inside The Couch over the last two seasons, posting a 43-8-1 record and outscoring opponents by a mark of 498-171 in home games since last year.

The Deacs have claimed its first two conference series of the season, taking two out of three from Duke and Notre Dame in consecutive weekends.





Miami leads the all-time series 38-15





Starting Pitchers

Wake Forest: LHP Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.38 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season. The sophomore has given up eight runs on 24 hits. He's struck out 47 and only walked four in 2023 thus far.

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (3-2, 10.45 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season for the Miami Hurricanes. Rosario is having a rough start to his season giving up 25 runs on 23 hits striking out 27 and walking 14.





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game