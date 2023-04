DATE: Friday April 13, 2023

WHERE: DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ACCX

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

After a 5-7 season Miami is looking to bounce back with a successful 2023. Spring is usually a positive time of year for most college football programs and it's no different with the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes will be without some key potential starters like Zion Nelson and Leonard Taylor, Jahfari Harvey, and Elijah Arroyo. James Williams, Akheem Mesidor, Frank Ladson, Michael Redding III, Terry Roberts, Corey Flagg, and Cam McCormick have been limited and practice this spring and may not play in the spring game.

New Coaches

Miami adds two new coordinators Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry and also several position coaches in running backs coach Tim Harris Jr., wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, tight ends coach Cody Woodiel, linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, and elevated hall of famer Jason Taylor from defensive analyst to defensive line coach.

Transfers

Miami also brought in transfers to help with depth issues in 2022: Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, Cornerback Davonte Brown, Defensive Back Terry Roberts, Offensive Linemen Javion Cohen, and Matt Lee, and Defensive Linemen Thomas Gore and Brandon Deen.

New Enrollees

Miami had several players from its 2023 class enroll early this spring and several should be on the field Friday night: Defensive Linemen Rueben Bain and Jayden Wayne, Tight End Riley Williams and Jackson Carver, Linebackers Bobby Washington and Malik Bryant, Wide Receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington, Offensive Linemen Francis Mauigoa, Antonio Tripp, and Samson Okunlola. Collins Acheampong is also an early enrollee but is dealing with an injury.

