DATE: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (22-13, 10-8 ACC) won its first road ACC series of the season last weekend at North Carolina.

Bethune (20-14, 11-2 SWAC) is coming off a sweep of Mississippi Valley State.

Under fifth-year head coach Gino DiMare, Miami is 35-10 in midweek tilts.

The Hurricanes are hitting .290 as a team with 69 homers and 240 RBI.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.338), leads the team in hits (45), tied for third in home runs (6), and second in RBIs (30).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.333), second in hits (43), second in home runs (7), and fifth in RBIs (21).

Kayfus also leads the team in on-base percentage (.456).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.311), is fifth in hits (26), tied for the lead in homers (9), and leads the team in RBIs (34).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth on the team in batting average (.301), fourth in hits (37), tied for third in home runs (6), and third in RBIs (28).

Junior Zach Levenson leads the team in batting average (.340), is third in hits (33), tied for third in home runs (6), and is third in RBIs (24).

Carlos Perez is tied for the lead in home runs (9).

(Minimum 80 at-bats)





The Opponent

Last weekend, the Wildcats set single-game highs as a team in at-bats, runs scored, RBI, triples, homers, and walks.

Hylan Hall finished the weekend with nine RBI, including two homers Saturday.





(Statistics are as of April 15, 2023)





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ben Chestnutt (3-0, 4.72 ERA) makes his 15th appearance of the season. In his last appearance, he pitched 3.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits in a 4-3 game three win over UNC on Saturday. In 14 appearances the junior has allowed 20 runs on 35 hits striking out 34 and walking 16.

Bethune: RHP Louis Lipthratt (2-2, 7.79 ERA) makes his 10th appearance of the season. In 32.1 innings pitched, the junior has given up 33 runs on 41 hits striking out 27 and walking 13.





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

