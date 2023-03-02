DATE: Friday, March 2, 2023

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm EST/ACC Network

Miami (18-11, 11-7), a sixth seed, play's its first matchup of in the 2023 ACC tournament Thursday night against Boston College (16-16, 5-13). See bracket here

Miami received a first-round bye and Boston College advanced by defeating Georgia Tech 62-57 on Wednesday.

Miami cruised by Boston College earlier this season, led by Destiny Harden's 23 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high seven steals. Miami scored 24 points from turnovers in that matchup

Harden led Miami to an 85-74 win over Virginia with 20 points on senior day at the Watsco Center.

The Eagles defeated the Yellow Jackets in round one of the tournament behind Dontavia Waggoner's 16-point scoring effort.

Miami is scoring 71.3 points per game while BC is allowing 66.1 per matchup. The Eagles score 65.8 per game while the Hurricanes allow 63.5 per contest.

Miami's Haley Cavinder is the sharpshooter from deep hitting 41 percent of her three-point shots.

Boston College's JoJo Lacey is shooting 31 percent from the field leading the Eagles.

Line: Miami -7.5

Over/Under: 131