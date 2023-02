DATE: Friday, February 24, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (4-1) has reeled off four straight wins and will look to continue that momentum against Ivy League opponent Dartmouth.

The Hurricanes are one of seven ACC schools ranked in the USA Today poll coming in ranked No. 18 in the nation. Miami is third in the nation in home runs (15) behind Wake Forest (16) and South Carolina (20).

Zach Levenson leads the Hurricanes in batting average (.571), hits (8), and home runs (3). Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.500, second in hits (6), and tied for the lead in homers (3). Yohandy Morales is third in batting average (.400), tied for the lead in hits (8), and also has three home runs.

Dartmouth (0-0) opens its season against Miami Friday night. It's the first of a three-game series that will carry through the weekend. The Big Green went 24-19 last season.

Starting Pitchers

Dartmouth: LHP Trystan Sacrone (6-4, 4.85 ERA in 2022)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (0-1, 22.50 ERA) will be starting his first game since giving up nine hits and five runs in just two innings in a season-opening loss to Penn State.

Follow along for live tweets



Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics