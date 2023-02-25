DATE: Friday, February 25, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (5-1) has reeled off five straight wins and will look to continue that momentum in game two of a three-game series against Ivy League opponent Dartmouth.

The Hurricanes are one of seven ACC schools ranked in the USA Today poll coming in ranked No. 18 in the nation. Miami is winning games with power hitting 17 home runs in just six games.

Junior Zach Levenson leads the Hurricanes in batting average (.556), hits (10), and home runs (3).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.467, third in hits (6), and tied for the lead in homers (3).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is third in batting average (.421), tied for second in hits, and is tied for second in home runs (2).

Junior Yohandy Morales is fourth in batting average (.348), tied for second in hits (8), and also has three home runs.

Dartmouth (0-1) will be looking to get its first win of the season. The Big Green went 24-19 last season.

Starting Pitchers

Dartmouth: RHP Jack Metzger will be making his first career start. Metzger was a relief pitcher last season holding hitters to a .224 batting average last year.

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (1-0, 1.35 ERA) will make his second start of the season. In his first start, the sophomore from Riverview, FL allowed just two hits, one run, and two walks with two strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in a win over Penn State last week.

Follow along with live tweets from the game