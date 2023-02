DATE: Friday, February 26, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 1:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (6-1) has now won six consecutive games and will look to continue that a three-game sweep against Ivy League opponent Dartmouth.

The Hurricanes are one of seven ACC schools ranked in the USA Today poll coming in ranked No. 18 in the nation. Miami is winning games with power hitting 19 home runs in just seven games.

Junior Zach Levenson leads the Hurricanes in batting average (.545), hits (12), and home runs (3).

Junior Carlos Perez is second in batting average (.412), tied for third in hits (7), and is tied for the lead in home runs (3).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is third in batting average (.409), tied for second in hits (9), and is tied for second in home runs (2).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.368), third in hits (7), and tied for the lead in homers (3).

Junior Yohandy Morales is fourth in batting average (.333), tied for second in hits (9), and also has three home runs.

Dartmouth (0-2) will be looking to get its first win of the season. The Big Green went 24-19 last season.

Starting Pitchers

Dartmouth: TBA

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will make his second start of the season. He allowed four hits, two runs, and four walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings against Penn State last week.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

