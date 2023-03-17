Live Updates: Miami Vs. Drake at NCAA Tournament
DATE/TIME: Friday, March 17, 2023
WHERE: MVP Arena, Albany, NY
TIME/TV: 7:25 PM EST/TBS
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
Miami (25-7, 15-5), ranked 16th in the nation in the AP comes into the NCAA tournament as a five-seed.
Drake (27-7, 15-5), earned an NCAA berth by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 77-51 win over regular-season champion Bradley.
This is the first meeting between the Miami Hurricanes and Drake Bulldogs.
Top Performers
Miami
Isaiah Wong, the ACC player of the year, leads the Hurricanes with 16.2 points and 3.4 assists per game. Jordan Miller is Miami's second-leading scorer averaging 15.3 points per contest.
Norchad Omier is the Hurricanes leading rebounder averaging nearly 10 rebounds per game and also contributes on offense with 13.6 points per contest. Omier is questionable to start Friday.
Drake
Tucker Devries, the Missouri Valley player of the year, is averaging 19 points per game. Roman Penn is Drake's second-leading scorer with 12.6 and also leads in assists with 5.4 per contest.
Darnell Brodie is the Bulldogs' leading rebounder averaging 7.3 per game.
Team Stats
Miami is averaging 81.8 points per game and allowing 76.5 in its last ten contests. The Hurricanes are 8-2 in that span.
Drake is averaging 77 points per game in its last ten games while allowing 62.8 per contest in its last ten games. The Bulldogs are 9-1 in that span.
MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 43rd
DRAKE - KenPom Ranking: 67th
Line: Miami -2.5
Over/Under: 146
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Isaiah Wong
|
16.2
|
4.3
|
3.4
|
Norchad Omier
|
13.6
|
9.7
|
1.3
|
Jordan Miller
|
15.3
|
6.2
|
2.7
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Tucker DeVries
|
19
|
5.6
|
1.8
|
Darnell Brodie
|
8.8
|
7.3
|
1.1
|
Roman Penn
|
12.6
|
4.6
|
5.4
