DATE: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (15-9, 5-4 ACC) is coming off a disappointing weekend series in which they were swept by no. 2 Wake Forest. Miami fell from 17th to 23rd in the D-1 baseball rankings.

For the second time in 2023, the 23rd-ranked Miami Hurricanes will face the FIU (13-12, 2-4 Conference USA) Panthers in a midweek matchup Tuesday.

Miami has won seven straight games over FIU and leads the all-time series, 100-29.

Under fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare, the Hurricanes are 7-0 against the Panthers.

Since DiMare was elevated to head coach ahead of the 2019 campaign, Miami is 33-10 (.767) in midweek tilts.

The Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 7-3 on March 15th





Miami Team Leaders

Junior CJ Kayfus leads the team batting average (.333), is tied for the lead in hits (29), tied for the lead in home runs (6), and is third in RBIs (18).

Kayfus also leads the team in on-base percentage (.459)

Junior Yohandy Morales is second in batting average (.326), tied for the lead in hits (29), tied for the lead in home runs (6), and second in RBIs (23).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is third in batting average (.325), tied for second in hits (25), is tied for the lead in home runs (6), and tied for fifth in RBIs (15).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.324), is fourth in hits (23), tied for the lead in homers (6), and leads the team in RBIs (29).

Junior Zach Levenson is fifth in batting average (.309), tied for second in hits (25), tied for third in home runs (4), and tied for fifth in RBIs (15).

Carlos Perez is also tied for the lead in home runs (6). Junior Ian Farrow is tied for second in homers (5).





(Minimum 50 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 26, 2023)





The Opponent

The Panthers most recently lost a three-game series to UAB.

Junior Ryne Guida has been the Panthers most consistent hitter and leads the team with a .351 average. He also leads the team in hits with 34 and RBI with 30. His 3- RBI rank second in Conference-USA.

Junior Dante Girardi sits tied for second in average at .330. He is the team leader in walks with 16 and holds the longest hit streak this season at 13 games.

Redshirt senior Mike Rosario is tied for second on the team in average with a .330 from the leadoff spot. His 33 hits rank second on the team, while his five home runs and 14 stolen bases are team highs. The 14 stolen bases are also a conference-high.





Starting Pitchers

FIU: RHP Jackson Ritchey (2-1, 3.00 ERA) will make his tenth appearance of the season. The junior from Pennsylvania pitcher 12 innings this season giving up seven runs on nine hits striking out 19 and walking 12.

Miami: RHP Alejandro Torres (2-0, 3.18 ERA) will make his eleventh appearance of the season. The redshirt sophomore pitched 17 innings giving up six runs on 14 hits striking out 25 and walking four.









Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

