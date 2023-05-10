DATE: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

FIU: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (31-16, 14-10 ACC), last time out, completed a three-game sweep of Presbyterian outscoring the Blue Hose 37-7.

Miami remained ranked at No. 11 in the country this week according to D-1 Baseball, behind Wake Forest (1st) and Duke (10th) in the ACC.

The Hurricanes continue its season series with FIU (18-29, 5-19 Conference USA), Wednesday night. Miami won the first game 7-3 and won game two 6-5 in walk-off fashion.

With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.615) in the ACC.

The Hurricanes have 10 top-25 victories and are tied for 11th in the country with 91 home runs.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.390), leads the team in hits (67), is tied for second in home runs (11), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (48).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.460).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.331), second in hits (57), third in home runs (10), and fifth in RBIs (30).

Junior Dominc Pitelli is third in batting average (.304), fourth in hits (52), tied for fourth in home runs (9), and third in RBIs (40).

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.297), fourth in hits (51), tied for fourth in home runs (9), and fourth in RBIs (33).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fifth in batting average (.293), is fifth in hits (43), leads the team in home runs (13), and is second in RBIs (47).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (11).





(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of May 7, 2023)





The Opponent

Junior Ryne Guida has been the Panthers' most consistent hitter in 2023. His .362 average, 42 RBIs, and 67 hits are all team highs. Guida is also currently on a 12-game hit streak.

Alec Sanchez is currently on a 29-game on-base streak. He is hitting .349 and leads the team in home runs with 11.

FIU leadoff man Mike Rosario is third in average at .335. He leads the team in runs and steals at 46 and 19, respectively. He is also in hits with 64 hits this season.









Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ronaldo Gallo (1-3, 9.13 ERA) will make his 19th appearance of the season. The junior pitched 23.2 innings this season allowing 24 runs on 34 hits, striking out 30 and walking 11.

FAU: RHP Joel Pineiro (0-1, 11.57 ERA) will make his third appearance of the season. The redshirt freshman pitched 2.1 innings this season allowing 3 runs on 4 hits, striking out 3 with zero walks.





Miami Athletics Athletics and FIU Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game