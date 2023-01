DATE: Tuesday, January 21, 2022

WHERE: Tucker Center (11, 500); Tallahassee, Florida

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

FLORIDA STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Florida State had a rough start to its schedule starting out 1-9. The Seminoles have settled in with the conference schedule and are 5-4 so far and have an overall record of 7-13. The 20th-ranked Hurricanes have struggled on the road going 3-3 and remain undefeated at home.

Miami has not won in Tallahassee in five years and has lost nine straight games to FSU.

Line: Miami -3.0

Over/Under: 149