DATE: Saturday, February 25, 2023

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 4:00 pm EST/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

FLORIDA STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The No. 13 ranked Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4) are looking to sweep Florida State for the first time since 2016 with a win on Saturday afternoon. Miami will also look to inch closer to a regular season conference title by winning its two remaining games.

Miami had an easy time with FSU earlier this season defeating the Seminoles 86-63 ending a nine-game losing streak. Miami outrebounded FSU 40-23 in that matchup. Miami is currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

Miami leads the ACC in scoring (79.5) and is second in scoring margin (8.5). Miami has four of the top-25 scorers in the ACC in Isaiah Wong (16.3 - 9th), Jordan Miller (14.9 - 18th), Norchad Omier (14 - 22nd), and Nijel Pack (13.6 - 25th).

Florida State (8-20, 6-11) has lost seven of its last eight games. The last time the Seminoles finished the season with single-digit wins was the 2000-01 season (9 wins). Leading scorer Matthew Cleveland is nursing a back injury and did not play in the last two games. He is questionable for Saturday.

Florida State is ranked last in the conference in scoring defense allowing 76.3 points per game.

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 28th

FLORIDA STATE - KenPom Ranking: 214th

Line: Miami -14.5

Over/Under: 154.5