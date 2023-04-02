DATE: Sunday, April 2, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 2:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (18-9, 7-4 ACC) won the series clincher with a 3-2 win over Florida State Saturday afternoon. Miami fell from 17th to 23rd in the D-1 baseball rankings this week.

FSU (12-14, 3-8 ACC) leads the all-time series with Miami, 159-135, including two straight wins last year in Tallahassee.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior CJ Kayfus leads the team batting average (.330), is tied for the lead in hits (30), leads the team in home runs (7), and is third in RBIs (20).

Junior Yohandy Morales is second in batting average (.323), tied for the lead in hits (30), tied for second in home runs (6), and second in RBIs (23).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is third in batting average (.321), is third in hits (26), is tied for fourth in home runs (4), and sixth in RBIs (15).

Villegas lead the team in on-base percentage (.477)

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.309), second in hits (27), tied for third in home runs (4), and tied for fifth in RBIs (15).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.318), is fourth in hits (23), tied for second in homers (6), and leads the team in RBIs (29).

Carlos Perez is second in home runs (6). Junior Ian Farrow is tied for third in homers (5).

(Minimum 50 at-bats)





The Opponent

Florida State was swept in a tough series against No. 5 Virginia.

Sophomore James Tibbs III leads the FSU offense with a .376 batting average through twenty-four games. In last weekend’s series against Virginia, Tibbs extended his on-base streak to 17 games and recorded two walks, his sixth double, and eighth home run of the season. Tibbs has drawn 25 walks this season, which is 16 more than the next closest Seminole.

Also on offense, sophomore Jaime Ferrer extended his hitting streak to a career-long 15 games, the seventh-longest for a Nole over the past 10 seasons, with his team-high 10th double of the season.





(Statistics are as of March 28, 2023)





Starting Pitchers

FSU: TBA

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-3, 9.49 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season. Rosario remains the day three-weekend starter despite giving up 27 runs on 25 hits. The junior has struck out 38 and walked 18 this season.





