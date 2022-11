- Slight drizzle in Atlanta, Georgia right now at Bobby Dodd Stadium but it’s expected to clear up for kickoff at 3:30 PM EST. Expecting the weather to vary between 60 and 50 degrees in addition to partly cloudy skies.

- QB Tyler Van Dyke will not be suiting up this afternoon for the Hurricanes along with RB Henry Parrish Jr.

- Freshman Jacurri Brown will be getting the start for Miami today at quarterback.