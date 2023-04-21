DATE: Friday, April 21, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (23-14, 10-4 ACC) lost the season series to FAU with a narrow 7-6 loss Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Georgia Tech (21-16, 7-11 ACC) put up 23 runs on 21 hits to defeat Georgia State and get back on the winning track.

The Hurricanes jumped back into the rankings at no. 17 in the nation after winning their first road conference series of the year against UNC.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.350), leads the team in hits (50), tied for second in home runs (8), and is second in RBIs (34).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.326), second in hits (45), third in home runs (7), and fifth in RBIs (21).

Kayfus leads the team in on-base percentage (.419)

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.316), is tied for fifth in hits (36), tied for the lead in homers (10), and leads the team in RBIs (35).

Junior Zach Levenson leads the team in batting average (.299), is third in hits (41), tied for third in home runs (6), and is tied for third in RBIs (28).

Carlos Perez is tied for the team lead in home runs (10).

(Minimum 85 at-bats)





The Opponent

Georgia Tech has excelled is at the plate, ranking No. 2 in the ACC in average (.319) with six .300 hitters in the lineup: Kristian Campbell (.444), Jake DeLeo (.384), Angelo Dispigna (.353), Jackson Finley (.328) and Jadyn Jackson (.326).

Campbell is hitting a team-best .444 overall. In his last 10 games, he’s hit .462 with 18 hits, four doubles, and two home runs with a .560 on-base percentage.

Campbell has had a hit in 21 consecutive games.

DeLeo ranks in the top 10 of the ACC in average, doubles (15), hits (61), home runs (12), RBI (38), slugging (.731), and total bases (114).





(Statistics are as of April 2, 2023)





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (4-4, 5.40 ERA) makes his tenth appearance of the season. In 48.1 innings pitched the sophomore has given up 32 runs on 58 hits, striking out 57 and walking 14.

UCF: LHP Joseph Manelly (1-0, 7.50 ERA) makes his 15th appearance of the season. In 12 innings pitched the senior has given up 12 runs on 14 hits, striking out 17 and walking 10.





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

