Miami (27-7, 15-5 ACC), defeated Indiana 85-69 to make it to the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight year.

Houston (33-3, 17-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated Auburn 81-64 in its last game in the NCAA tournament.

Houston owns a 9-5 lead against Miami (Fla.) in the series, which began during the 1955-56 season.

The Cougars have won the last five meetings and six of the last eight games against the Hurricanes. Only a 103-91 Miami (Fla.) in Miami on Feb. 20, 1965, prevents a longer streak.

Friday's showdown will be the first meeting against Miami (Fla.) on the hardwood since a 99-93 Houston win in Miami on Feb. 20, 1971.

Friday's game will be the first time Houston has faced Miami (Fla.) at a neutral site and will be the first time Houston has faced Miami (Fla.) in the NCAA Tournament.





Top Performers

Miami

Wong, leads the Hurricanes with 16.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. Senior Jordan Miller is Miami's second-leading scorer averaging 15.1 points per contest.

Third-year sophomore Norchad Omier is the Hurricanes’ leading rebounder averaging 10.1 rebounds per game and also contributes on offense with 13.4 points per contest.

Nijel Pack is averaging 16.5 points per game in the NCAA tournament shooting 5-15 from three-point range.





Houston

All-American Marcus Sasser leads the Hoosiers with 16.9 points per game.

Junior forward J'Wan Roberts leads the Cougars with 7.9 rebounds per game to go with a 61.3 field goal percentage and ranks among the league leaders in both categories.

Junior point guard Jamal Shead is one of only 10 student-athletes to rank among the nation's Top-30 leaders in both assists per game and assist-turnover ratio and was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.









Team Stats

Miami is averaging 79.1 points per game and allowing 62.5 points per contest.

Houston is averaging 74.9 points per game and is allowing 58 points per contest.

Miami has the advantage in field goal percentage (48.1-46.1)

Houston has the edge in rebounds per game (39.1-35.1), blocks per game (4.9- 3.2) and steals per game 8.1-7.3)

Both teams are even at assists per game at (14.6-14.7).





MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 33rd

HOUSTON - KenPom Ranking: 1st





Odds

Line: Houston -7.5

Over/Under: 140