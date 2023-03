DATE: Monday, March 20, 2023

WHERE: Simon Skodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm EST/ESPN2

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

INDIANA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter





Miami (20-12, 11-7 ACC), a ninth seed, is coming off a thrilling 62-61 win over Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes came back from 17 points down at halftime to advance. The comeback was the fifth largest in tournament history.

Indiana (28-3, 16-2 Big Ten), the regular season Big Ten champions, dismantled Tennessee Tech 77-47 without their star player Mackenzie Holmes who was held out due to knee soreness. The 30-point victory was the largest by an IU team in an NCAA Tournament game.

Indiana leads to the all-time series 3-2. The Hoosiers were victorious in the last game between the two schools as squeaking out a 53-51 victory in Nassau, Bahamas.





A Miami win would send the Hurricanes to the sweet sixteen for the first time since 1992.

Indiana is coming off a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021-22 and an Elite Eight berth in 2020-21.





Team Leaders

Miami

Haley Cavinder scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half en route to an epic comeback for the Hurricanes in round one. The senior's free throw with 8.9 seconds left would prove to be the game winner against the Cowgirls. She also grabbed eight boards in the win.

Sophomore Jasmyne Roberts and senior Destiny Harden added 12 and 11 points respectively and both combined for 13 rebounds in game one of the tournament.





Indiana

Holmes is the Big Ten's defensive player of the year and will play Monday night. The senior forward leads the team in points (22.3), rebounds (7.3), and blocks (1.9). She also ranks second nationally in field goal percentage (68.8).

Junior Sydney Parrish scored 19 and Yarden Garzon scored 12 in McKenzie's absence. The two combined for a 4-10 from three-point range.





Team Stats

Miami is averaging 70.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.8 steals, 2.3 blocks, 15.9 turnovers per game and is averaging 31 percent from three-point range

Indiana is averaging 81.5 points, 37 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.1 steals, 4.8 blocks, 12.9 turnovers per game and is averaging 37.1 percent from three-point range.





Line: Indiana - 13.5

Over/Under: 135