DATE: Sunday, March 26, 2023

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ESPN

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

LSU: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter





Miami (22-12, 11-7 ACC), is coming off another close victory in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Canes were able to hold off a late run from Villanova to come out with a 70-65 victory to punch its first ticket to the Elite Eight.

Miami has won its games in the NCAA tournament by a combined eight points.

Miami is looking to make its first final four in program history. The Canes are also looking to be the first team with ten losses to make it to the Final Four.





LSU (31-2, 15-1 SEC) defeated Utah 66-63 Friday to advance to the NCAA tournament. LaDazhia Williams had a season-high 24 points to help boost the Tigers to the Elite Eight.

This marks LSU’s ninth appearance in the Elite Eight. LSU last went to the Elite Eight in 2008, the same year the Tigers last advanced to a Final Four.





Team Leaders

Miami

Destiny Harden is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in this NCAA tournament for Miami. Lola Pendande is the force in the paint scoring 11.6 per game and grabbing 6.3 rebounds.

Sophomore Jasmyne Roberts has been huge for the Hurricanes. She scored a career-high 26 points against Villanova and provided a key three-point play with 38.8 seconds left to help seal the win. Roberts is averaging 18 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the NCAA tournament.

Haley Cavinder, Miami's leading scorer throughout the season, is scoring 10.6 per game in the NCAA tournament.





LSU

Angel Reese will be the third straight first-team All-American that the Hurricanes will face in the NCAA tournament. Reese ranks among the national leaders in scoring (23.3, fifth), rebounding (15.6, second), and double-doubles (31, 1st). Reese had 17 points and 12 rebounds against Utah.

Alexis Morris, a fifth-year senior transfer scored 15 points including four clutch free throws in the waning moments to help the Tigers advance.





Team Stats

Miami is averaging 70.4 points per game and allows 63.9 per game.

LSU is averaging 82.7 points per game and allows 57.2 per game.

Miami is averaging 38.3 rebounds per game.

LSU is averaging 46.5 rebounds per game.

Miami shoots 31 percent from three-point-range while LSU averages 34 percent from beyond the arc.





Line: LSU - 10

Over/Under: 136