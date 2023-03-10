DATE: Friday, March 10, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (8-5) will look to recover from a disappointing 6-3 loss to Jacksonville mid-week. The Hurricanes open ACC play Friday evening against NC State (13-0).

Head Coach Gino DiMare has the highest winning percentage in the conference since being elevated to his position.

Miami was dropped from both the USA and D-1 baseball polls after losing to FAU mid-week and to Florida in a three-game series.

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.458), first in hits (22), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (18).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.526).

Junior Zach Levenson is second in batting average (.386), second in hits (17), third in home runs (3), and third in RBIs (10).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.366), third in hits (14), tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (22).

Cyr is one of three freshmen in the nation with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.326), fourth in hits (14), tied for fourth in home runs (2), and fifth in RBIs (8).

Junior Carlos Perez in second in home runs (4).

(Minimum 25 at-bats)

The Wolfpack come into Coral Gables undefeated and ranked 19th in the nation by D-1 baseball.

Miami leads the overall series with 37-21

Starting Pitchers

NC State: RHP Logan Whitaker (2-0, 2.81 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season. Whitaker allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six in his last outing against NJIT.

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon ( 2-0, 3.20 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and leads the Hurricanes in wins and opponent batting average (.149). Ligon makes his first Friday start against the Wolfpack. Ligon pitched six innings and allowed six runs on four hits in a 14-6 win over Florida last weekend.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game