DATE: Saturday, March 11, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (9-5) notched its first ACC win in its first opportunity with a 9-8 win over NC State in game one of the three-game series Friday night.

Head Coach Gino DiMare has the highest winning percentage in the conference since being elevated to his position.

Miami was dropped from both the USA and D-1 baseball polls after losing to FAU mid-week and to Florida in a three-game series last week.

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.434), first in hits (23), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (18).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.500).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.378), third in hits (17), tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (22).

Cyr is one of three freshmen in the nation with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.375), second in hits (18), tied for third in home runs (3), and fourth in RBIs (10).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.326), fourth in hits (15), tied for third in home runs (3), and fourth in RBIs (8).

Juniors Carlos Perez and Ian Farrow are tied for second in home runs (4).

(Minimum 25 at-bats)

The Wolfpack came into Coral Gables undefeated and ranked 19th in the nation by D-1 baseball before suffering a loss in game one.

Miami leads the overall series with 38-21

Starting Pitchers

NC State: RHP Matt Willadaen (2-0, 2.00 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season. Willadsen has given up four runs on four hit and has 19 strikeouts and two walks.

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 11.25) moves to Saturday after starting his first three as the Friday starter. Ziehl pitched five innings and allowed nine hits and six runs in a 10-4 loss to Florida in his last outing.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game