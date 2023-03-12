DATE: Sunday, March 12, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 1:00 pm EST/ACCN

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (10-5) notched its first ACC series win in its first opportunity with an 8-1 win over NC State.

Head Coach Gino DiMare has the highest winning percentage in the conference since being elevated to his position.

Miami was dropped from both the USA and D-1 baseball polls after losing to FAU mid-week and to Florida in a three-game series last week.

The Wolfpack came into Coral Gables undefeated and ranked 19th in the nation by D-1 baseball before suffering a loss in game one.

Miami leads the overall series with 39-21

Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.434), first in hits (23), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (18).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.500).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second in batting average (.378), third in hits (17), tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (22).

Cyr is one of three freshmen in the nation with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.375), second in hits (18), tied for third in home runs (3), and fourth in RBIs (10).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.326), fourth in hits (15), tied for third in home runs (3), and fourth in RBIs (8).

Juniors Carlos Perez and Ian Farrow are tied for second in home runs (4).

(Minimum 25 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 10, 2023)





Starting Pitchers

NC State: LHP Dominic Fritton (1-0, 1.15 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season. Fritton has allowed two runs on 8 hits and has struck out 13 and walked five in 15 2/3 innings this season.

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-1, 7.82) makes his fourth start. Rosario has given up 11 runs on 12 hits and is looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing against Florida in which he allowed seven runs on 1 1/3 innings pitched in a 14-4 loss.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game