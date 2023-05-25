The winner of Pool D will play the winner of Pool A in the semifinals.

The winner of the game between the Hurricanes and Wolfpack will determine the winner of Pool D. NC State edged Duke 8-7 in extra innings on Tuesday.

Miami (37-18, 18-12 ACC) completed its season with an impressive series winning game three over Duke Saturday , and is looking to carry its momentum into the ACC tournament with its opening game against NC State .

UM plays Duke at 3 p.m. on May 26. Miami took two-of-three from the Wolfpack to begin ACC action this season. Starting Pitcher Gage Ziehl tossed a gem in game two of that series.

Miami leads the overall series over NC State 39-22.

NC State is 6-1 against Miami in the ACC Baseball Championship.

The Wolfpack is 2-1 against the Hurricanes in ACC Tournament games played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. NC State posted wins in 2013 and 2015, while the Canes recorded a victory in the most recent Durham matchup in 2016.

Four of the seven matchups between NC State and Miami in the ACC Championship have been decided by a single run. The Wolfpack is 3-1 in those matchups.

Miami clinched the regular season series over the Wolfpack, snapping the Pack's 13-game winning streak to open the season. The Pack rallied in game three to avoid the road sweep.

The Hurricanes are 23-26 all-time in the ACC Baseball Championship. Miami has won one ACC Championship (2008).

With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC.

Miami is 11th nationally and lead the ACC with 106 home runs. The 106 homers are tied for the second-most in program history.

UM has totaled 18 come-from-behind victories, tallying six wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors this week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Top Performers

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.395), first in hits (81), second in home runs (13), and second in RBIs (53).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.467).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.345), second in hits (71), tied for third in home runs (12), and tied for fourth in RBIs (39).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.312), is fifth in hits (54), leads the team in home runs (16), and leads the team in RBIs (53).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is tied for fourth in batting average (.300), third in hits (62), tied for fourth in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Junior Zach Levenson is tied for fourth in batting average (.300), fourth in hits (61), tied for third in home runs (10), and tied for fourth in RBIs (42).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (13).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)





The Opponent

Jacob Cozart earned Second Team All-ACC honors after ranking second among all NC State hitters in slugging percentage (.589), doubles (13), triples (two), total bases (103), tied for second in hits (56) and third with a .320 batting average. The High Point native led all Wolfpack hitters with 25 RBI, 21 runs scored, 62 total bases and 16 extra-base hits in ACC play.

LuJames Groover III earned Third Team All-ACC honors after leading all NC State hitters with 68 hits, 108 total bases, 42 runs scored and five sacrifice flies. The third baseman also ranked second among Wolfpack batters with a .327 batting average and 34 walks and tied for second on the team with 10 home runs and 45 RBI.





Starting Pitchers





Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl ( 7-4, 4.65 ERA) makes his fifteenth start of the season and arguably has been the Hurricanes' most consistent starter this season. In his last start, the sophomore pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits striking out five and walking zero. Ziehl pitched 81.1 innings allowing 45 runs on 82 hits striking out 88 and walking 18.

NC State: RHP Matt Willadsen (5-4, 3.54 ERA) will make his 16th start of the season. Willadsen pitched 76.1 innings this season allowing 38 runs on 74 hits striking 79 and walking 26. The junior pitched four innings against Duke on Tuesday allowing three runs on three hits striking out four and walking one. Earlier this season against Miami, Willadsen pitched 5.1 innings allowing five hits and five runs in an 8-1 loss.





