DATE: Saturday, March 18, 2023

WHERE: Simon Skodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TIME/TV: 2:00 pm EST/ESPN

Miami (19-12, 11-7 ACC), a ninth seed in the NCAA tournament, is coming off a 68-42 loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament.

Oklahoma State (21-11, 10-8 Big 12) lost to Texas 64-57 in the Big 12 tournament.

The Hurricanes average 70.7 points per game and allow 63.8 points per contest.

Haley Cavinder leads the Canes in scoring with 12.6 per game. Ja'Leah Williams is the team's best assister with 2.6 and notches 6.9 points per contest.

Destiny Harden is the heart and soul of the team leading the team in rebounding (5.8) and averages 12 points per game.

The Cowgirls score 75.8 points per game and allow 68.4 per contest.

Naomie Alnatas leads Oklahoma State in scoring with 13.7 points and averages 3.7 assists per game.

Taylen Collins is their leading rebounder averaging 8.8 per game and scoring 9.7 per contest

The two teams have met twice previously with each side winning once. OSU's first-ever NCAA contest was a 93-69 win over the Hurricanes on March 15, 1989 in Stillwater. Miami registered a 74-71 win on Jan. 2, 1991 at the Florida International Classic in Miami.

Line: Oklahoma State - 2

Over/Under: 137.5