DATE: Saturday, March 4, 2023

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The No. 13 ranked Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5) and the No. 25 ranked Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5) will decide the regular-season ACC championship Saturday with the winner earning a number one seed in the ACC tournament.

This will be the second time the two teams meet this season with Pitt taking the first matchup in Pittsburgh 71-68. The Panthers went on an 11-0 run in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

Miami had a week to prepare for Pitt after a crushing home loss to Florida State. Pitt is also looking to rebound from an embarrassing 88-81 loss to Notre Dame Wednesday night.

Miami leads the ACC in scoring (79.7) and is third in scoring margin (8.1). Pitt is fifth in in points per game (75.9) and sixth in scoring margin (6.9) in the conference.

Pitt is allowing 69 points per game good for fourth in the conference and Miami is allowing 71.6 per contest good for ninth in the league.

Miami has three of the top-25 scorers in the ACC in Isaiah Wong (16.2 - 10th), Jordan Miller (15.1 - 17th), and Norchad Omier (14 - 23nd). Nijel Pack, will be a game-time decision, averaging 13.6 points per game. Pack missed last week's game against Florida State with a knee injury. Omier's 9.9 rebounds per game is third-best in the ACC.

Pitt has won six out of its last eight games since beating Miami.

Blake Hinson leads the Panthers in points (15.8) good for 12th in the ACC and rebounds (6.4) good for 10th in the league. Federiko Federiko is the second-leading rebounder with 5.8 per game. Jamarius Burton is the 15th leading scorer with 15.6 per game and 9th leading assist maker with 4.4 per contest. Nelly Cummings leads the Panthers with 4.9 assists per game (4th in ACC).

MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 38th

PITTSBURGH - KenPom Ranking: 65th

Line: Miami -6.5

Over/Under: 154.5