DATE: Friday, May 5, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (28-16, 14-10 ACC) is coming off a 2-1 road series win against then No. 21 Louisville.

Miami is now ranked number 11 in the country according to D-1 Baseball, just behind Wake Forest (2nd) and Duke (10th) in the ACC.

The Hurricanes will face Presbyterian (18-27, 9-12 Big South) in a home three-game series. It's the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Blue Hose have not seen the field since dropping two of three to USC Upstate in league play.

With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.615) in the ACC. Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.655) among the 14 ACC programs.

As of May 4, Miami boasts the eighth-toughest strength of schedule and ranks 12th nationally in RPI, according to WarrenNolan.

The Hurricanes have 10 top-25 victories, trailing only No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 10 Duke, which have 12 ranked wins. Miami is tied for 10th in the country with 84 home runs.

The Hurricanes have recorded 24 multi-homer performances. UM has totaled 14 come-from-behind victories, tallying five wins when trailing after the sixth, including three walk-offs.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.375), leads the team in hits (63), is tied for third in home runs (10), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (38).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.449).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.329), second in hits (54), third tied for third in home runs (10), and fourth in RBIs (29).

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.294), third in hits (48), fourth in home runs (9), and second in RBIs (30).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.292), is fifth in hits (40), tied for the lead in home runs (12), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (43).





Carlos Perez is second in home runs (11).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of April 29, 2023)





The Opponent

Brody Fahr is tied for third in the Big South with three triples on the season. He's also tied for third in the conference in hits with 59 on the year. Fahr is also sixth in the Big South with a .355 batting average this season.

Tanner Smith is atop the league in saves with six while Charlie McDaniel is tops in the Big South with a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio. McDaniel is tops in the conference with 1.66 walks allowed per nine innings. He sits among the top ten nationally in games started with a team-high 12 starts this season.

Colbey Klepper and Luke Gibson are tied for third in the league and 48th in the nation in appearances with 22 on the season. Smith is one outing behind with 21 appearances sitting in a tie for sixth in the conference.

Freshman Kyle Mueller is tied for second in league play with four victories. He also leads the team and is in the top 10 in the league with five overall wins.

As a team, PC is tied atop the conference with nine saves led by Smith with six saves.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (5-4, 5.25 ERA) makes his 12th appearance this season. In 61.2 innings pitched, the sophomore has given up 39 runs on 67 hits, striking out 66 and walking 16 this season. Through his first eight ACC starts, Ziehl has notched a 3.81 ERA, the second-best mark (min. 40 IP) in the conference this year.

FAU: RHP Duncan Howard (3-3, 5.60 ERA) makes his 12th appearance of the season. The junior pitched 5.2 innings this season and has given up 42 runs on 81 hits, striking out 47 and walking 16.





Miami Athletics and Presbyterian Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

