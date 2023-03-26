News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-26 13:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Live Updates: Miami Vs. Texas at Elite Eight

CanesCounty.com
Staff

DATE/TIME: Sunday, March 26, 2023

WHERE: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TIME/TV: 5:05 PM EST/CBS

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

TEXAS: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (28-7, 15-5 ACC), defeated Houston 89-75 to advance to its second straight Elite Eight Friday night. Miami will be looking to make its first Final Four in school history.

Texas (29-8, 12-6) Big 12) defeated Xavier in its last game in the NCAA tournament.

Texas leads the all-time series 2-1. Last meeting: Texas 75-72 (Mar. 23, 2008; Little Rock). The Longhorns are seeking their fourth Final Four appearance.


Top Performers

Miami

Isaiah Wong leads the Hurricanes with 17.3 points per game in the NCAA tournament

Jordan Miller is Miami's best all-around player averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in three games in this tournament.

Norchad Omier has been a monster in the paint gobbling up 14.6 rebounds per game in the tournament.

Nijel Pack is coming off a monster game against Houston scoring a game-high 26 points hitting 7-10 from three-point range.


Texas

Senior F Christian Bishop, recorded a season-best 18 points while converting 8-of-12 field goals and added a team-high nine rebounds in 24 minutes against Xavier.

Also against Xavier, Marcus Carr reached double figures in scoring (18 points) for the 33rd time this year (37 games) and 118th time in his career (163 games). Carr added a game-high six assists against just two turnovers in 32 minutes.

Timmy Allen reached double figures in scoring (11 points) for the 19th time this season (34 games) and the 112th time in his career (153 games). He tied his season high in steals (3).


Team Stats

Miami has the edge in points per game (79.4-77.9), field goal percentage (48.2-47.2), and rebounds per game (35.1-34.3),

Texas has the edge in points against per game (66-66.7), assists per game (16.1-14.7), steals per game (7.9-7.2), and blocks per game (3.6-3.2).


MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 26th

TEXAS - KenPom Ranking: 5th


Odds

Line: Texas -3.5

Over/Under: 149

Miami Individual Leaders
Points Rebounds Assists

Isaiah Wong

16.3

4.5

3.3

Norchad Omier

13.3

10.1

1.3

Jordan Miller

15.1

6.2

2.7
Texas Individual Leaders
Points Rebounds Assists

Marcus Carr

15.8

3

4.1

Timmy Allen

10.3

5.6

3.5

Sir'Jabari Rice

12.9

3.6

2.1

Follow along for live tweets from the game

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}