Miami (28-7, 15-5 ACC), defeated Houston 89-75 to advance to its second straight Elite Eight Friday night. Miami will be looking to make its first Final Four in school history.

Texas (29-8, 12-6) Big 12) defeated Xavier in its last game in the NCAA tournament.

Texas leads the all-time series 2-1. Last meeting: Texas 75-72 (Mar. 23, 2008; Little Rock). The Longhorns are seeking their fourth Final Four appearance.





Top Performers

Miami

Isaiah Wong leads the Hurricanes with 17.3 points per game in the NCAA tournament

Jordan Miller is Miami's best all-around player averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in three games in this tournament.

Norchad Omier has been a monster in the paint gobbling up 14.6 rebounds per game in the tournament.

Nijel Pack is coming off a monster game against Houston scoring a game-high 26 points hitting 7-10 from three-point range.





Texas

Senior F Christian Bishop, recorded a season-best 18 points while converting 8-of-12 field goals and added a team-high nine rebounds in 24 minutes against Xavier.

Also against Xavier, Marcus Carr reached double figures in scoring (18 points) for the 33rd time this year (37 games) and 118th time in his career (163 games). Carr added a game-high six assists against just two turnovers in 32 minutes.

Timmy Allen reached double figures in scoring (11 points) for the 19th time this season (34 games) and the 112th time in his career (153 games). He tied his season high in steals (3).





Team Stats

Miami has the edge in points per game (79.4-77.9), field goal percentage (48.2-47.2), and rebounds per game (35.1-34.3),

Texas has the edge in points against per game (66-66.7), assists per game (16.1-14.7), steals per game (7.9-7.2), and blocks per game (3.6-3.2).





MIAMI - KenPom Ranking: 26th

TEXAS - KenPom Ranking: 5th





Odds

Line: Texas -3.5

Over/Under: 149