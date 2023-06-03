DATE: Saturday, June 3, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 PM EST/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

TEXAS: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (41-19, 18-12 ACC) started its NCAA Tournament with an impressive 9-1 win over Maine. Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 to open its regional play.

Texas (39-20, 15-9 Big 12) and Miami have not played since 2003 and the Longhorns hold a 21-19 advantage. The Longhorns and Hurricanes have played ten NCAA Tournament games with Texas holding a 6-4 lead in those games.

The Hurricanes moved up to 8th in this week's D-1 rankings. The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25 this week (No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 11 Virginia).

The ACC has a total of eight teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State making the field with the ranked teams.

After its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game in 11 years, Miami was awarded the No. 9 seed for the NCAA postseason. Miami is hosting a regional for the 29th time in program history and making its 49th postseason appearance overall.

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Stanford Regional, hosted by the ninth-overall seed Stanford Cardinal.

Maine will face Louisiana in the losers' bracket at noon Saturday.

Miami (25), Texas (38), Louisiana (1), and Maine (7) have combined for 71 College World Series appearances.

The Coral Gables Regional is one of only three regionals (Stanford Regional - Stanford, Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton & San Jose State), and the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas, TCU, Arizona & Santa Clara) where all four teams have been to Omaha.

The Hurricanes are 130-52 (.714) all-time in regional games, including an 89-19 (.824) record at Mark Light Field.

Miami is one of four teams in the nation with at least 13 top-25 victories, trailing only Vanderbilt (17) and Florida (16).

The Canes are seventh nationally and lead the ACC with 115 home runs. The 115 homers are the second-most in UM history.

Miami has totaled 19 come-from-behind victories, tallying five wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

The Hurricanes closed out their best regular season at home since 2015, posting a 28-5 ledger at Alex Rodriguez Park.

For the first time since 2014, the Hurricanes closed out their regular season with six straight series victories. With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, UM has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC.

Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.664) among the 14 ACC programs

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors last week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.407), leads the team in hits (92), leads the team in home runs (17), and RBIs (64).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.477).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.354), second in hits (80), tied for fourth home runs (13), and tied for fifth in RBIs (41).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.307), fifth in hits (58), second in home runs (16), and second in RBIs (60).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.302), third in hits (67), third in home runs (14), and fourth in RBIs (45).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.292), fourth in hits (66), fifth in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Carlos Perez is tied for fourth in home runs (13).





(Minimum 150 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of June 2, 2023)





The Opponent

Texas is batting .297 as a team with 85 homers, the second-most in program history. The pitching staff leads the Big 12 and ranks 13th nationally with a 4.13 ERA, while the defense ranks first in the Big 12 and 15th nationally. The Longhorns had eight players named to the All-Big 12 team.

Dylan Campbell is riding the longest hitting streak in Texas Baseball history at 36 games. He has also reached base safely in 41-straight games. During the historic streak, Campbell is hitting .409 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 31 RBI, and 39 runs scored.

Lucas Gordon was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, posting a 2.55 ERA and a 6-1 record in 16 appearances (15 starts) this season.

Porter Brown has had a productive season after transferring from TCU and is batting .332, with 12 doubles and 12 home runs.

Peyton Powell has had a breakout season for the Longhorns and is the team's leading hitter with a .358 batting average, 15 doubles, 10 homers, and 43 RBI.

Jared Thomas is having an outstanding freshman campaign, batting .333 with 13 doubles, three triples, four homers, 26 RBI, and 48 runs scored.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (3-1, 4.25 ERA) makes his tenth appearance of the season. The sophomore pitched 48.2 innings allowing 26 runs on 39 hits, striking out 34, and walked 19. Ligon returned to the mound against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament after weeks of recovery from inflammation in his throwing arm. Ligon pitched 2.1 innings allowing one run on two hits, striking out zero and walking three.

Texas: TBA





Miami Athletics Athletics and Texas Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game