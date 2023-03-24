DATE: Monday, March 24, 2023

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

TIME/TV: 2:30 pm EST/ESPN

Miami (21-12, 11-7 ACC), a ninth seed, is coming off a thrilling 70-68 win over no. 1 seed Indiana. The Hoosiers never were never able to gain the lead in the matchup with the Hurricanes and ultimately a shot by Destiny Harden in the final moments would be difference. Harden finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and an assist in the victory. Senior Lola Pendande led the Hurricanes with 19 points in the victory over Hoosiers.

Miami is making its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1992.





Villanova (30-6, 17-3 Big East), a four-seed, defeated 13th-seeded Cleveland St. 76-59 and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 76-57. Villanova is making its second all-time appearance in the Sweet 16 this weekend. Villanova set a program record for wins in a season with 30 in Monday's victory over Florida Gulf Coast.





Senior Maddy Siegrist has tallied two 30-point games in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. After scoring 35 points in the first round and had 31 points in round two.





The Wildcats and Hurricanes are meeting for the first time since 2003 when they were both members of the BIG EAST Conference. The teams last played on Jan. 7, 2003, when Villanova tallied a 58-55 win over the Hurricanes. The Wildcats lead the all-time series over Miami by a 13-9 count.





Team Leaders

Miami

Haley Cavinder leads Miami in scoring averaging 12.6 per game. Harden leads with 5.8 rebounds per contest. Ja'Leah Williams leads in assists with 2.7 per contest and also averages 6.7 points a game.

Jasmyne Roberts has been vital in the team's last two victories averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.





Villanova

Siegrist, the Big East Player of the Year, is averaging a nation-leading 29.2 points per game. She also leads the Wildcats in rebounds with 9.1 per game.

Lucy Olsen paces the team in rebounds with 4.1 and contributes with 12.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. Olsen scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over FGCU.





Team Stats

Miami is averaging 70.5 points per game and allows 63 per game.

Villanova is averaging 71 points per game and allows 58.4 per game.





Line: Villanova - 5

Over/Under: 130.5