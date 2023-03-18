DATE: Friday, March 18, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 2:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (12-6, 3-1) won in walk-off fashion Friday night against Virginia Tech and will look to win the series with a win Saturday. Miami will play the Hokies in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Gino DiMare has the highest winning percentage in the conference since being elevated to his position.

As of March 16, the Hurricanes are tied for 13th nationally with 35 home runs. The Hurricanes are on pace for 113 homers during the regular season, which would rank as the second-most by a Miami team in a single season.





Miami remains unranked in both the D-1 baseball and USA Today polls.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales is third in batting average (.377), first in hits (26), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and tied for first in RBIs (22).

Morales also leads in on-base percentage (.438).

Freshman Blake Cyr is second on the team in batting average (.360), is tied for fourth in hits (18), tied for the lead in homers (5), and tied for the lead in RBIs (22).

Junior Zach Levenson is third in batting average (.350), second in hits (21), tied for third in home runs (3), and is tied for fourth in RBIs (10).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.300), tied for fourth in hits (18), tied for third in home runs (3), and is third in RBIs (14).

Junior Ian Farrow is tied for the lead in home runs (5). Junior Carlos Perez is second in homers (4).

(Minimum 35 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of March 17, 2023)









The Opponent

No. 17 Virginia Tech (12-5, 1-3) as of March 15th, ranks among the top 15 NCAA Division I programs in doubles (45), triples (nine), slugging percentage (.578), and scoring (10.2 runs per game).

Fifth-year outfielder Chris Cannizzaro leads the country in hits per game (2.19), having totaled 35 through his first 16 appearances with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has won two consecutive series against Miami, having prevailed in 2021 in Coral Gables and 2022 in Blacksburg. The Hokies have won four of the last seven head-to-head meetings against the Hurricanes (Tech had won one of the previous 18 matchups).





Miami leads the all-time series over the Hokies, 40-12, including a 21-4 mark in Coral Gables.





Starting Pitchers

Game 2

Virginia Tech: RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 2.86 ERA) will start his fifth game of the season. He allowed five hits and six runs, four earned, in 6 1/3 innings in a loss to Boston College last week.

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2, 6.75) is making his fifth start and is coming off a phenomenal performance against NC State which garnered ACC Pitcher of the Week. Ziehl pitched eight innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.









Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game