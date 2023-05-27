No. 11 Miami (39-18, 20-12 ACC) defeated NC State 4-2 to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals and came back to beat Duke in game two of pool play.

Miami must defeat the No. 1 ranked team in the country Wake Forest (47-9, 24-7 ACC) to advance to the final. No. 6 Clemson will face North Carolina in the other semifinal.

The top-ranked Deacs claimed its pool and secured a spot in the tournament semifinals with a 10-2 victory over 12th-seeded Pitt in its first postseason contest on Thursday afternoon.

Behind a clutch bottom of the fifth and stellar bullpen contributions, the top-seeded Wake Forest baseball team defeated eighth-seeded Notre Dame, 7-5, on Friday night.

This will be the fourth matchup of the season between Wake Forest and Miami. The Deacons swept the Hurricanes in Winston-Salem.

The Hurricanes are 24-26 all-time in the ACC Baseball Championship. Miami has won one ACC Championship (2008).

Miami leads the ACC with 109 home runs. The team home run total is tied for the second-most in program history.

UM has totaled 19 come-from-behind victories, tallying seven wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors this week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.

Top Performers

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.400), first in hits (86), second in home runs (14), and tied for the lead in RBIs (57).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.468).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.350), second in hits (75), tied for third in home runs (13), and fourth in RBIs (40).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.305), is fourth in hits (54), leads the team in home runs (16), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (57).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.299), tied for third in hits (63), fourth in home runs (12), and third in RBIs (42).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fifth in batting average (.292), tied for third in hits (63), tied for fifth in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Carlos Perez is tied for third in home runs (13).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)





The Opponent

Nick Kurtz had a pair of home runs while four players in the pen finished off the last 5.1 innings, allowing a combined one run.

Wake Forest set a program record for most regular season wins and claimed all 10 of its ACC series for the first time.

Nine Demon Deacons were named to All-ACC teams this week, with starting pitcher Rhett Lowder claiming ACC Pitcher of the Year Award for a second-straight season and coach Tom Walter earning ACC Coach of the Year honors.

Wake Forest last won the ACC Tournament Championship in 2001, when the Deacs defeated NC State 17-4 in the championship game.





Starting Pitchers





Miami: TBA

NC State: TBA





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game