After speculation of not playing, Miami commit Cormani McClain suited up for Team Speed. McClain was named a team captain and was present for the coin toss. All Miami players (McClain, Rueben Bain , and Robert Stafford ) are on defense for Team Speed.

- Texas signee out of Edgewater High School (Orlando, FL) Cedric Baxter scores for Team Phantom with a 13-yard rush at the beginning of the second quarter.

- Mississippi State signee Issac Smith intercepts the football at the goal line for Team Speed but is stopped around mid-field on the return.

- USC commit Zachariah Branch returns a punt 93 yards for the touchdown. Team Phantom is up 14-0 first half.

- Team Speed gets on the scoreboard as Utah signee Michael Matthews catches a 23-yard pass in the corner of the end zone (pass from Oklahoma signee Jackson Arnold). Team Phantom is up 14-7 with 1:28 to go in the half.

Halftime: Score Team Phantom - 14, Team Speed - 7

Cormani McClain - 1 PBU

Rueben Bain - 1 PBU, 1 Hurry

Robert Stafford - 1 Tackle