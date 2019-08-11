Local 4-star Amari Daniels wants to feel more love from hometown team
Miami Central High School Class of 2021 RB Amari Daniels has the Miami Hurricanes among his 26 scholarship offers.But the Canes have some ground to make up.“Texas A&M is in the lead because they’re...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news